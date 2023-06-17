Unabomber’s mind controlled, the need for Demo debate, Gavin’s pooper scoopers and Karen at the Gate

“ELON MUSK SAYS UNABOMBER’S INFAMOUS MANIFESTO WARNING OF THE DANGERS OF TECHNOLOGY MIGHT BE RIGHT”

Ya think?

The maiming and murder of his bomb victims (three dead, 27 injured between 1978 and 1995) was, of course, horrific and deplorable and, thus, Theodore John Kaczynski unquestionably got the prison sentence he deserved (eight life terms without the possibility of parole).

But if you read the manifesto —“Technological Slavery”— which he wrote and coerced The New York Times and The Washington Post into publishing (which resulted in his capture), Mr. Kaczynski’s beliefs were visionary and spot on. (His lawyers wanted him to plead insanity; he fired his lawyers instead.)

Not only was Mr. Kaczynski, who died in prison last Saturday aged 81, prescient about the dangers posed by technology (which now include a sentient super artificial intelligence) he was also possessed of an insightful vision into America’s political scene.

How so?

Mr. Kaczynski’s own words:

“Leftism is a totalitarian force. Wherever leftism is in a position of power, it tends to invade every private corner and force every thought into a leftist mold. In part this is because of the quasi-religious character of leftism; everything contrary to leftist beliefs represents Sin. More importantly, leftism is a totalitarian force because of the leftists’ drive for power.

“The leftist seeks to satisfy his need for power through identification with a social movement, and he tries to go through the power process by helping to pursue and attain the goals of the movement. But no matter how far the movement has gone in attaining its goals, the leftist is never satisfied, because his activism is a surrogate activity.

“That is, the leftist’s real motive is not to attain the ostensible goals of leftism; in reality, he is motivated by the sense of power he gets from struggling for and then reaching a social goal.

“Consequently the leftist is never satisfied with the goals he has already attained; his need for the power process leads him always to pursue some new goal.

“The leftist wants equal opportunities for minorities. When that is attained. he insists on statistical equality of achievement by minorities. And as long as anyone harbors in some corner of his mind a negative attitude toward some minority, the leftist has to re-educate him. And ethnic minorities are not enough; no one can be allowed to have a negative attitude toward homosexuals, disabled people, fat people, old people, ugly people, and on and on and on. It’s not enough that the public should be informed about the hazards of smoking; a warning has to be stamped on every package of cigarettes. Then cigarette advertising has to be restricted if not banned.

“The activists will never be satisfied until tobacco is outlawed, and after that it will be alcohol, then junk food, etc.

“Activists have fought gross child abuse, which is reasonable. But now they want to stop all spanking. When they have done that, they will want to ban something else they consider unwholesome, then another thing and then another. They will never be satisfied until they have complete control over all child rearing practices. And then they will move on to another cause.”

Does militant progressive behavior and how it extends to masks, lockdowns, vaccines, woke and transgenderism ring a bell? And also how technology (the internet) under the thumb of a leftist mainstream narrative restricted freedom of speech by permitting government-driven censorship?

Add this from Mr. Kaczynski: “Leftists promote collectivist values, ‘enlightened’ psychological techniques for socializing children, dependence of the individual on the system…”—all of which equates to CONTROL.

Which leads me to a sinister dimension to the Ted Kaczynski story that may explain how and why he became a hermit murderer.

“THE INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION AND ITS CONSEQUENCES HAVE BEEN A DISASTER FOR THE HUMAN RACE”

Although not reflected in the headline, this story is about a mind-control project that took place at Harvard University where Ted Kaszynski was a brilliant mathematics student. (He entered Harvard at age 16 after skipping two grades.)

Described as a “horrific psychological experiment” believed to have been part of the CIA’s MK-Ultra, Mr. Kaczynski’s personality was altered, as he explained himself in a 2,000-word letter from prison, revealing how he unwittingly (along with 21 other students) allowed himself (for three years, 1959-62) to be subjected to “intensive interrogation, what (program director Henry A.) Murray called ‘vehement, sweeping, and personally abusive attacks, assaulting his subjects’ egos and most-cherished ideals and beliefs to cause high levels of stress and distress.”

In all, Mr. Kaszynski endured 200 hours of abusive treatment, which included being forced to watch videos of himself being abused.

Purpose? This experiment, ironically codenamed “Lawful,” sought to improve Cold War interrogation techniques through mind control.

“During this time,” states this article, “Kaszynski is believed to have started dreaming of isolation — and resenting technological advancement.”

No, I’m not suggesting that the CIA intentionally created the Unabomber.

But I am suggesting that CIA’s MK-Ultra mind control experiments on unsuspecting persons inadvertently resulted in much turmoil and anguish and, quite possibly, caused Ted Kaszynski to maim and murder people.

Little wonder that in 1973, CIA Director Richard Helms ordered all MK-Ultra files destroyed.

“ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ESTABLISHMENT’ ASKED FACEBOOK TO CENSOR COVID MISINFO THAT ENDED UP TRUE: ‘UNDERMINES TRUST’”

On a podcast last week (anti)social media titan Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he was urged by the scientific “establishment” (read: CDC, NIH, Anthony Fauci et al) to “censor” posts that are now considered (in his words) “debatable or true.”

The good news: Twitter is now owned by Elon Musk, who believes in freedom of speech. And Mr. Zuckerberg now understands that his trust was “undermined” (a gentler way of confessing to being fooled and deceived). Hopefully, Mark will no longer allow his (anti)social media platform to be manipulated by government agencies striving to promote a mainstream narrative.

“J&J’S COVID VACCINE TAKEN BY 19 MILLION AMERICANS IS PULLED BY FDA OVER RARE BLOOD CLOT CONCERNS”

Expect to read much more in the coming months and years, in fits and spurts, about the damage that COVID-19 vaccines, in general, did to normal, healthy people, including ending their lives.

“RUSSIANS MOURN ‘BEST’ GENERAL AS UKRAINE COUNTEROFFENSIVE GAINS GROUND”

That makes 10 dead Russian generals since Mad Vlad Putin made war on Ukraine.

I prefer to mourn the lives of Ukrainian women and children tortured, raped and murdered by Russian troops and mercenaries.

Whatever Russian generals are left should be hanged for war crimes, along with their political masters.

“PUTIN ADMITS RUSSIA LACKS DRONES, OTHER WEAPONS IN WAR AGAINST UKRAINE”

“The despotic leader told state media that things were missing in Russia’s ‘Special Military Operation.’”

Brains?

“PUTIN’S ‘STRESSED’ ADMINISTRATION STAFF START EACH DAY WITH BOTTLE OF VODKA”

Alcoholism seems to be the rule, not the exception, in Kremlin circles, where benders are routine followed by cognac for breakfast, ensuring that whatever brains still exist among Russians bigwigs are saturated with booze, which typically leads to Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome, otherwise known as “wet brain.”

Given Russia’s looming defeat, that makes all the sense in the world.

“GAVIN NEWSOM ADMITS CALIFORNIA’S HOMELESS SITUATION IS OUT OF CONTROL AS HOTELS & SHOPPING MALLS ABANDON SAN FRANCISCO & ENCAMPMENTS BLIGHT SAN DIEGO”

California currently plays host to 170,000 homeless persons.

Gov. Gruesome crows about having “a $15.3 billion homeless plan.”

That’s your money, folks!

These are funds that, more than likely, will be squandered on nonsensical programs (as before) that create new government jobs (handed out as rewards to party stalwarts) and serve only to encourage more homeless from around the country to emigrate to California for a free ride.

Well done, Gav!

Can you imagine if he got elected president?

“80 PERCENT OF DEMS THINK BIDEN SHOULD DEBATE RFK JR.”

It would be like Mike Tyson vs. Trevor Berbick: A 10-second knockout.

And this would be great for the United States of America because …

“WHERE PRESIDENT BIDEN FAILED AS NATIONAL UNIFIER ROBERT KENNEDY JR. COULD SUCCEED”

This comes from my high school U.S. History teacher, William Moloney, a columnist for The Hill.

“In 2020, Joe Biden persuaded the progressives of his party that he could defeat the un-electable Bernie Sanders, and then as president energetically deliver the Sanders radical agenda.

“He did both.

“He also persuaded the American people that he would govern as a traditional Democratic centrist and most importantly he would unify and heal a dangerously polarized country.

“He did neither.

“Robert Kennedy is seeking to redeem both these broken promises.”

AND THIS JUST IN: “ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. TOPS BIDEN & TRUMP IN NEW FAVORABILITY POLL”

It is happening, folks.

All the disparaging nonsense put out by mainstream establishment media trying to write R.F.K. Jr. off as a longshot anomaly is starting to crumble as poll numbers — in this case conducted by The Economist and YouGov — reflect that he is more popular among voters across the board than any other presidential candidate.

So now mainstream media is awakening, as evidenced by…

“BEWARE: WE IGNORE ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR’S CANDIDACY AT OUR PERIL”

This, from The Guardian in the U.K.: “We should expect him to build momentum. Ignoring him is not an option.”

Permanent Washington is being told their strategy of ignoring and ridiculing RFK Jr. will no longer work. Voters have cottoned on to their wicked ways and desire to see the unacceptable status quo of corporatized politics and media turned on its head.

But back to Governor Gruesome and…

“’CODE BROWN’: AN ARMY OF CLEANERS PATROLS SF’S FILTHIEST STREETS”

This is the Feces Pick-up Brigade, my name for the SoMa West Community Benefit District’s nonprofit.

Says Executive Director Christian Martin: “Seriously, there’s not enough (public restrooms, when you’ve got thousands of people living on the streets.”

“Ambassadors” for the brigade earn three bucks for every poop scooped.

“It’s the scavenger hunt from hell,” Mr. Martin adds.

One can only hope that the tons of poop scooped from Fog City streets is delivered to the Governor’s Mansion in Sacramento, where it belongs.

“NEW PUSH TO MAKE EL DORADO COUNTY ITS OWN STATE BREAKING AWAY FROM CALIFORNIA”

Secession fever is contagious.

For the same reason numerous counties in eastern Oregon want to become Greater Idaho (lack of representation in the state capitol), a new movement is underway by citizens of El Dorado County (which stretches from the Sacramento ‘burbs to South Lake Tahoe) to form their own state.

“13 PLACES YOU MIGHT FIND A KAREN CAUSING A RUCKUS THIS SUMMER.”

You know Karen when you see her: An irritating uptight white middle-class female who tries to police the behavior of others by loudly and aggressively spouting off.

I had my own run in with “Karen” when, during the ridiculous COVID-19 lockdown, I set up a portable table near a restaurant on Coast Village Road to enjoy my “take-out” in public.

Apoplectic with rage, “Karen” first hollered, then called the cops and waited an hour before realizing they would not show up to enforce her stupid nonsense.

The places mentioned here to find Karen are coffee shops, parking lots, hotel lobbies, the sidewalk, public parks, grocery stores and airports.

In other words, Karen is just about everywhere.

The best policy for dealing with Karen: Laugh uproariously while recording her tantrum on your phone, which, of course, ramps up the histrionics and produces an even more outrageous performance.

This could give rise to a whole new sport (and phrase): Karen-baiting.

LETTER FROM SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS:

“We’d like to invite you to a short survey about SoCalGas. It should take 5-10 minutes to complete. Thanks in advance for your feedback.”

My feedback: “I charge $10 per minute for surveys. Please send a check in advance.”

Robert Eringer is a longtime Montecito author with vast experience in investigative journalism. He welcomes questions or comments at reringer@gmail.com.