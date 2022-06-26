Unanswered questions about vandalism

Having spoken with one of the custodians at Santa Barbara High School, which was vandalized on May 30, I learned the worst damage was done to the math teachers’ rooms. Were the students angry because of the grades they’d received?

Is this how they show their appreciation for their teachers’ hard work and efforts to teach them?

I understand that their parents are paying for the damages and cleanup, which was extensive as the entire school was filled with oil, oysters, fish guts and windows were broken.

The students will not be charged or disciplined. Is this a rich kids’

idea of getting back at teachers because they couldn’t get into expensive

universities due to unacceptable GPAs? I have many questions and few answers.

Virginia Mariposa

Santa Barbara