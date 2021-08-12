Unarmed missile launched during Vandenberg test

AIRMAN FIRST CLASS TIARRA SIBLEY/U.S. AIR FORCE

An unarmed Minuteman III missile was launched at 12:53 a.m. Wednesday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The operational test of the intercontinental ballistic missile was performed “to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system,” according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Col. Robert Long, the Space Launch Delta 30 commander, served as the launch decision authority. He praised the Guardians and Airmen from across Team Vandenberg for the hard work and dedication that resulted in the test’s success. He said the contributions by the Guardians and Airmen are “vital to our nation’s security.

“These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent,” Col. Long said in a news release.

