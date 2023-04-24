EPIC Impact Society to host creativity and innovation summit

“Star Trek: Discovery” cast member Doug Jones is among the speakers at the EPIC International Summit from Thursday through Saturday at the Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

EPIC Impact Society, a nonprofit based in Santa Barbara, is hosting its annual EPIC International Summit from Thursday through Saturday at the Music Academy of the West,1070 Fairway Road in Montecito.

This year’s theme is “Uncharted Possibilities.”

EPIC Impact Society hosts international summits, explores ingenuity through its podcast and live conversations, equips charities through impact projects and produces annual innovation awards honoring creative leaders.

The summit is a three-day creativity and innovation conference for a cross-pollination of professionals who can choose from a variety of themed panels, interviews, workshops and intensives, led by international leaders and experts to foster insights for creative leadership and development, introduce innovative, actionable tools and methodologies, and unlock greater ingenuity.

Movie and TV star Ewan McGregor, known for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” movies and a streaming series, was among the summit’s participants in 2019.

The line-up includes dozens of thought-leaders who are at the pinnacle of their respective industries sharing insights and experience in innovation, education and entertainment.

Among EPIC Awards honorees this year is fashion icon Kenneth Cole, who, with his nonprofit organization the Mental Health Coalition, will be honored at the award show and concert at 7 p.m. Sunday. The celebratory evening is free to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. To secure a free ticket, register at EPIC Innovation Awards.eventbrite.com.

Additional speakers include Doug Jones, award-winning actor known for “Shape of Water,” “Pans Labyrinth,” “Hell Boy” and “Star Trek: Discovery”; Ben Everard, executive producer of “Laundromat” starring Meryl Streep and Gary Oldman, “YES Day” with Jennifer Garner and many other films; Amy Jupiter, creative producer, experience architect with Virgin Galactic and Disney; Monica H. Kang, founder, InnovatorsBox; Jacqueline Lloyd Smith, founder, Strategic Play Group; and Bradley Rapier, choreographer for “La La Land,” “Dancing With the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Ellen.”

Contributors to the 2023 summit include Genein Letford, an award-winning educator and best-selliig author. Award-winning choreographer Bradley Rapier, founder of Groove Theory, is among the contributors to this year’s summit.

In 2019, EPIC International Summit was recognized as one of the “Top 15 Most Innovative Meetings” in North America by BIZBASH, in the ranks with Google and Microsoft.

Participants included Ewan McGregor, award-winning actor; in 2020, Apolo Ohno, Olympic medalist. In 2021, Kathy Ireland of Santa Barbara, model, actress and entrepreneur, was an honoree among others.

For a list of current speakers, visit www.epicimpactsociety.org/epic-2023-international-summit

