‘Uncharted’ still dominates box office

“Uncharted” remains No. 1 at the box office.
In its second weekend, the movie, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as treasure hunters, grossed $23.3 million in North America.
The No. 2 spot again belonged to “Dog,” which had $10.1 million in its second weekend.
In third place was another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” grossing $5.8 million.
In fourth place last weekend was “Death on the Nile,” director/star Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Agathie Christie classic. It grossed $4.5 million.
“Jackass Forever” placed fifth with $3.2 million.
The animated sequel “Sing 2” placed sixth with $2.1 million.
“Marry Me,” the romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, placed seventh. It grossed $1.9 million.
“Studio 666,” about a rock band wrestling with supernatural forces, opened in eighth place with $1.5 million.
“Cyrano” opened in ninth place with $1.4 million.
And in 10th place was “Scream” with $1.3 million.
