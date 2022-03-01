‘Uncharted’ still dominates box office

CLAY ENOS/COLUMBIA PICTURES

“Uncharted” stars Mark Wahlberg, left, and Tom Holland. Based on a video game, the movie was No. 1 again last weekend at the box office.

“Uncharted” remains No. 1 at the box office.

In its second weekend, the movie, which stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as treasure hunters, grossed $23.3 million in North America.

The No. 2 spot again belonged to “Dog,” which had $10.1 million in its second weekend.

In third place was another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” grossing $5.8 million.

In fourth place last weekend was “Death on the Nile,” director/star Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Agathie Christie classic. It grossed $4.5 million.

“Jackass Forever” placed fifth with $3.2 million.

The animated sequel “Sing 2” placed sixth with $2.1 million.

“Marry Me,” the romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, placed seventh. It grossed $1.9 million.

“Studio 666,” about a rock band wrestling with supernatural forces, opened in eighth place with $1.5 million.

“Cyrano” opened in ninth place with $1.4 million.

And in 10th place was “Scream” with $1.3 million.

