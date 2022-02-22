Uncharted’ tops box office in first weekend

Tom Holland continues to soar at the box office.
The star of “Uncharted” saw that action movie, based on the video game, open in the No. 1 spot last weekend with a whopping $44.2 million gross.
Another film starring Mr. Holland, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” remains in the top five after two months. It placed No. 3 with $7.7 million.
The No. 2 spot belonged to “Dog,” which opened last weekend with $15.1 million. Channing Tatum stars as Briggs, who’s transporting a fellow former Army Ranger — a Belgian malinois named Lulu — on a road trip to a soldier’s funeral. The question is whether Briggs can win the dog’s affection along the way.
In fourth place last weekend was “Death on the Nile,” director/star Kenneth Branagh’s take on the Agathie Christie classic. It grossed $6.3 million.
“Jackass Forever” placed fifth with $5.2 million.
“Marry Me,” the romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, placed sixth. It grossed $3.7 million.
The animated sequel “Sing 2” placed seventh with $2.8 million.
In eighth place was “Scream” with $2 million.
“Blacklight,” the latest thriller starring Liam Neeson, was ninth with $1.8 million.
“The Cursed” opened in 10th place with $1.7 million.
