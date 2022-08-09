Home Local Under a waxing moon
Local

Under a waxing moon

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS
A pair of spectators watch Las Noches de Ronda from atop the clock tower at the Santa Barbara Courthouse as the waxing gibbous moon shines on Friday.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More