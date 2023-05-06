Unexpected rain falls at night

Some rain Thursday night caught South Coast residents and the National Weather Service by surprise.

Not that there was a lot of rain. The weather service reported 0.15 inch fell in Goleta and even less — 0.02 inch — in Santa Barbara.

Rain wasn’t reported elsewhere in Santa Barbara County, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service doesn’t expect any more rain this weekend. Today’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies throughout the county with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s and highs in the low to upper 60s.

— Dave Mason