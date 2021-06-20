Re: “Kamala Harris keeps getting worse” (David Limbaugh, News-Press, June 13).

Mr. Limbaugh characterizes President Joe Biden as “mentally diminished” and in “mental decline.” Perhaps he would like to take a wild guess as to who, in 2020, made these statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

— Feb. 26: “The 15 cases (in the U.S.), within a couple of days, is going to be down to close to zero.”

— Feb. 27: “One day … it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

— March 4: There are “hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by sitting around and even going to work.”

— March 11: When questioned about the possibility that up to 100 million Americans could be exposed to the virus, he replied, “Different numbers. All different numbers. Very large numbers. And some small numbers, too, by the way.”

— March 13: He said, “I don’t take responsibility at all” for failures to deal quickly or efficiently with the pandemic.

— March 16: When asked to rate the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic, he said, “I’d rate it a 10.”

Yes, it was Donald “the stable genius” Trump who made these unhinged pronouncements.

Not only do his bleating sheep genuflect at the altar of their “mango Messiah,” they have the unmitigated gall to question the mental health of any other human being on planet Earth!

On a related note: What if Mr. Trump was asked to take another cognitive ability test? A commonly asked question is, “Who is the president of the United States?” Would Mr. Trump pass or fail that test?

Food for thought.

Robert Baruch

Yeosu, South Korea

(formerly of Goleta)