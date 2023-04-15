Unidentified suspect threatens California Capitol

By RIA ROEBUCK JOSEPH

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – A statement released by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon released today advised that they were notified of a threat to the Capitol.

“This morning, we received information from the California Highway Patrol regarding a threat involving the Capitol. We notified staff and members swiftly and out of an abundance of caution, Senate session was redirected to the O Street building and Assembly Session was modified to be a check-in session,” the statement said.

An ABC report said “Staffers were told to “remain situationally aware and report any suspicious activity,” in a memo from Assembly Chief Administrative Officer Lia Lopez. “The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation.”

Members of the Senate and assembly were redirected to alternate means of meeting for the business of the day. Staff of the legislature were allowed to work remotely.

The suspect drove through Roseville and Citrus Heights, north of Sacramento on Wednesday night and shot a gun from his moving vehicle striking a hospital and place of business before issuing threats to the Capitol.

The president and speaker expressed their gratitude to the California Highway Patrol, Sergeants-at-Arms, Secretary of the Senate, the Assembly Chief Administrative officer, and law enforcement partners.

The release thanked them “for responding quickly to keep members of the Legislature and our staff safe.”

Sen. Atkins and Assemblyman Rendon acknowledged that the disruption impacted individuals who had intended business at the Capitol. “We apologize for the adjustments and interruptions to the members of the public who planned to come to the Capitol today to make their voices heard.”

The suspect remains at large. Exactly how the threat was made or what the suspect intended has not been disclosed.

“In this situation, we must put everyone’s safety and security first. We encourage everyone to stay alert and stay safe” the release stated.