‘Unite To Light The Night’ to help people without electricity

This Thursday through Saturday, the nonprofit Unite to Light is hosting “Unite to Light the Night,” its inaugural three-evening fundraiser at the Community Arts Workshop.

The workshop is at 631 Garden St., Santa Barbara.

The event features an immersive art exhibition with the theme of light.

“So this is the first time we are doing an event like this. Coming out of COVID, we wanted to do something different. We are hoping to make it an annual event,” Megan Birney, CEO of Unite to Light, told the News-Press.

Funds raised by this event will go toward bringing light and power to people living without electricity around the world. The funds are specifically designated to four areas: education, local health and homelessness, disaster relief and global health.

“There are a billion people, or one in seven, who are living without electricity,” Ms. Birney said. “We are raising awareness of what it is like to live without electricity, by bringing to attention the issues of those living with lack of electricity, in a fun way.”

The event merges art, culture, community and social impact into a multi-sensory experience, and it showcases artwork by local artists. Their media vary from projection art to sculptures, painting and photography.

“Unite to Light the Night” will feature about 35 local artists and about 40 works of art. The artists will include Marco Pinter, Colleen Kelly, Alexandra James, RT Livingston, Pali Mano, Rod Lathim, Kellen Meyer, Udo Gyene and Tai Rodrig.

Each evening has an artistic and musical program allowing community members of all ages and socioeconomic backgrounds to participate. There will be photo and video opportunities of art, live musicians, people engaging with various exhibits, people creating their own art, and people dancing, eating and drinking.

Thursday’s Glow Gala is already sold out.

On Friday evening is the “Bright Bash,” an immersive art exhibit and dance party, which includes 300 guests. Guests will include donors, friends, partners, artists, and two DJs.

Tickets for the evening range from $75-$100 and can be purchased at www.unitetolight.org/lightthenight.html#,

On Saturday evening, there will be a free community showcase and an immersive art exhibition including creative workshops.

The community showcase is a free event from 6-10 p.m. No registration is required. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“Artists will also be on site to talk about work,” said Ms. Birney.

She added, “We are excited about all of our supporters. We have some amazing sponsors and a small army of volunteers. Between the sponsors, artists and volunteers this isn’t just about Unite to Light, this is a community event and we are excited to share it with everybody.”

