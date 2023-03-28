United Airlines flight 611 pops tire during landing at Santa Barbara Airport

SCOTT PERRY / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS-PRESS.

A United Airlines 737 airplane tire popped on touch down Monday. The right tire is shown after blowing out. The incident had no reported injuries, but caused delays at the airport.

A United Airlines 737 flight popped a tire while landing at the Santa Barbara Airport on Monday, March 27. The flight was coming from San Francisco and was flight number 611. The number of passengers on board is currently unknown.

The flight touched down at its scheduled time of 11:49 a.m. After the landing, though, the aircraft could not move from the runway due to the blown tire.

There were no reported injuries according to Angi Daus, the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.

Scott Perry, who owns the Lemon Tree Inn in Santa Barbara, was a passenger on the plane and told the News-Press, “It was a hard landing, aggressive turn from the coast … came in hot!”

Mr. Perry confirmed that people were safe onboard, but definitely shaken up for a second. “You could hear the tire blow and could feel it as well,” he shared. “They turned off the engine once we stopped and could tell the plane was leaning to one side.”

Additionally, Mr. Perry mentioned that they were in the plane waiting for about an hour after the incident and had to wait for firefighters to check if there was no damage or if anything caught fire.

This incident caused slight disruptions to the daily flight schedule at the airport, including three inbound flights that had to circle offshore until the airplane was out of the runway safety zone. Two outgoing flights were also delayed.

