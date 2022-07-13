United Boys & Girls Clubs honor alumni

COURTESY PHOTOS

The Carpinteria Club inductees into the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County’s Alumni Hall of Fame include Beto Gonzalez, Tony Parra, Mark Rogers and Alain Welty. In the middle is Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club founder Rich Medel.



The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County recently inducted 22 former club members into their inaugural Alumni Hall of Fame, class of 2022.

Former club directors Sal Rodriguez and Rich Medel also participated in the Alumni Breakfast celebration to help highlight the inductees’ talents and how they’ve given back to the clubs — as youth club members and now, as local community members, according to a news release.

The first “Boys Club” in Santa Barbara opened in 1938 and has since served as a second home for youth in the community for more than 84 years.

Goleta Club inductees are Greg Hanson, Ernesto Paredes, Jim Smit, Val Reveles and Ryan Yamada.

From the Downtown Club, the alumni honored included Robert Del Campo, Bob Looney, Bill Simms, Manuel Cheverez, Peter Zucco, Donnie Yee and George Chelini.

From the Westside Club, the inductees were Mark Martinez, Mike Gordon, Ricky Cordero, Augie Morelos, Louie DeRuda and John Carrillo.

The Carpinteria Club inductees included Tony Parra, Mark Rogers, Beto Gonzalez and Alain Welty.

Board President Roger Aceves attended each of the Alumni Breakfast celebrations and gave a short speech reflecting on his time as a member of the Downtown Boys & Girls Club as a child. Mr. Aceves told the honorees that the clubs, to him, represent an even playing field where all youth in the community can come together, regardless of race, ability or socio-economic status.

“No matter where you grew up, when you walk through those club doors, everyone is equal,” said Mr. Aceves.

For more information, visit www.unitedbg.org or call 805-681-1315.

— Dave Mason