United Way holds summer learning program

Students in second through seventh grades can catch up on their education and learn at United Way of Santa Barbara County’s “Fun in the Sun” summer learning program June 21-July 30.

Applications for this annual, six-week program are now open.

“We are so grateful that we can continue to support students and their families through our annual Fun in the Sun program, especially those who have experienced learning loss from COVID-19,” said Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “It is so important that students have extra learning support especially during these difficult times.”

United Way plans to hold the program in-person at Canalino, Franklin, Harding, Hollister, Solvang and Mary Buren elementary schools. If COVID-19 case rates increase, the program will move online.

To apply, students must qualify for the free or reduced-price meal program and commit to three years of Fun in the Sun.

Sixth and seventh grades will study at Solvang Elementary, and the other sites host second through fifth grades.

Students must attend all six weeks, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parents and guardians are required to attend an orientation meeting and join workshops during the program.

Students will learn literacy and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) skills during hands-on lessons. The program pulls services and ideas from over 80 local organizations.

United Way is looking for Fun in the Sun staff members for the following positions: site coordinators, assistant site coordinators, program leaders and site aides. All are full-time positions except for site aides, who work 30 hours a week.

Staff training is held June 14-18. To apply to become staff, send a resume and cover letter to Melinda Cabrera at mcabrera@unitedwaysb.org.

To attend the program, apply at unitedwaysb.org/fits.

— Annelise Hanshaw