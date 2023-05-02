United Way offers Fun in the Sun at local schools

Enrollment is now open for United Way of Santa Barbara County’s Fun in the Sun — a free six-week summer learning program that provides academic and reading practice, hands-on STEAM activities, field trips and other enrichment activities for more than 400 second through fifth graders.

This year’s program will continue at all six sites in Santa Barbara County, including Franklin Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Hollister Elementary and Aliso Elementary on the South Coast. Santa Ynez Elementary and Mary Buren Elementary will serve students in North County.

Fun in the Sun is a national award-winning summer learning program involving 80 service delivery partners, more than 38 funding partners and more than 600 volunteers.

Students who participate in the program qualify for the federal free/reduced lunch program and are referred to the program from local districts and educators.

According to a news release, the 2023 program will continue to provide its full spectrum of services, including literacy and academics; community support and engagement; STEAM activities and field trips; and emotional wellness and enrichment activities. The program runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and provides snacks, breakfast and lunch for all students.

This year, United Way will expand its STEAM curriculum through a new partnership with NASA. Participants will have the opportunity to participate in the GLOBE Goes to Camp program, which helps students explore nature while fostering environmental stewardship and scientific literacy. Program staff will lead participants through scientific investigations curated by NASA scientists.

Kids will also receive hands-on experience through field trips, including a visit to a local pier where students will receive instruction and fishing practice with a local professional fisher.

“During the summer, with Fun in the Sun, students are able to access academics and never have that summer slope,” said Casie Kilgore, principal at Franklin Elementary School. “They also get an amazing experience that our students would never have the opportunity to see and interact with in our own community. Fun in the Sun carries us through every summer. It’s helped our kids progress academically, social, and emotionally, and prepared them for a secondary system to make college success not just a dream, but an obtainable reality.”

United Way is now hiring for the 2023 summer season. Current opportunities include Fun in the Sun site coordinators, program leaders and site aides. More info and application information located at www.unitedwaysb.org/employment-opportunities.

Here are the locations and dates for the programs.

— Mary Van Buren Elementary: June 12-July 21, 2023.

— Santa Ynez Elementary: June 19-July 28, 2023.

— Hollister Elementary: June 19-July 28, 2023.

— Aliso Elementary: June 19-July 28, 2023.

— Franklin Elementary: June 20-July 28, 2023.

— McKinley Elementary: June 20-July 28, 2023.

For more information, visit unitedwaysb.org/fun-sun. For help with Fun in the Sun enrollment, contact United Way at 805-965-8594 or ygonzalez@unitedwaysb.org. For assistance with CIT enrollment, contact United Way at 805-965-8591, ext. 106, or nvasquez@unitedwaysb.org

– Staff reports