United Way partners with Goleta on grants

GOLETA — The United Way of Santa Barbara County has partnered with the city of Goleta to award grants to residents who are struggling because of COVID-19.

Grants are up to $1,000 for individuals and up to $2,000 for families.

The Goleta City Council approved financing this program, using the Federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus funds and the Goleta General Fund.

“We know this is an extremely difficult time for our community, and we hope that this grant program offers some help to individuals and families in need,” Mayor Paula Perotte said.

“With the devastating economic impacts of the pandemic, many Goleta residents are unable to meet some of their basic needs,” said Steve Ortiz, president and CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “It is a sad reality that families are having to make hard choices about buying groceries, making rent, paying for medicine. We want to do all we can to ease that financial burden.”

To be eligible for the grant, you must reside within the Goleta city limits and be experiencing hardships because of COVID-19. Other qualifications include the loss of wages or your job due to the pandemic or if you have unexpected childcare/education needs and expenses because of COVID-19.

To apply for grants, go to unitedwaysb.org/covid19-financial-assistance.

For more information, call United Way of Santa Barbara County at 805-965-8591 during office hours (Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.), or email info@unitedwaysb.org.

— Gerry Fall