United Way provides Christmas gifts to more than 50 local families

United Way of Santa Barbara County, with help from partners and community donors, provided holiday wish list gifts to 53 local children and families this year.

United Way of Santa Barbara County, along with community donors from United Way’s Young Leaders Society, the Zia Group, L3 Harris and Northern Trust provided holiday wish list gifts to 53 local children and families this year through its Adopt-A-Child gift drive.

Working with local partners Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara and Harding Elementary School, UWSBC identified recipient children whose families needed extra help with gifting during COVID-19.

Each child submitted a special wish list to United Way, and each child received their wish list items before the Christmas holiday.

Gifts were delivered to children and families on Friday, Dec. 18.

To learn more or make a donation to UWSBC, visit https://www.unitedwaysb.org/.

