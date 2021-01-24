United Way sponsors golf ball drop

The Northern Santa Barbara County United Way is sponsoring a one-of-a-kind contest that features a helicopter and hundreds of golf balls.

The organization will use Facebook live to present the Elks Rodeo Queen Golf Ball Drop.

The nonprofit also will have drawings for a Dodgers’ VIP ticket package, a roundtrip getaway for two to Las Vegas and the chance for three lucky finalists to get a chance to win a 1965 Ford Mustang, or cash prizes.

The Golf Ball Drop will take place at Rancho Maria Golf Course at 4 p.m. Jan. 29.

Three hundred golf balls will be dropped from an English Air Service helicopter over a hole.

The closest to the hole will win $2,000, and the farthest will win $500 (both amounts split if tied). Winners will also be chosen for the Dodgers VIP ticket package; a Vegas trip and three finalists will be drawn for a chance to win the 1965 Ford Mustang or $10,000.

The three finalists will be invited (following all COVID procedures) to Santa Maria Ford at 2 p.m. Feb. 10 to randomly choose an envelope with a key inside that could be the lucky key that lets one winner drive away with the 1965 Ford Mustang.

The other two finalists will receive $1,000 each. All of the excitement will be broadcasted live on Facebook.

Sabrina Dana and her family raised $115,000 during the Northern Santa Barbara County’s 2020 Elks Rodeo Queen Campaign. Their efforts allowed the United Way to register 200 children in the Imagination Library program and helped house dozens of homeless individuals and place them in jobs.

— Gerry Fall