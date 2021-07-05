United Way unveils plan

United Way of Santa Barbara County has released its 2021-2023 Strategic Plan.

Through this plan, UWSBC renews its decades-long commitment to school readiness and academic achievement, as well as financial empowerment. Additionally, the plan commits UWSBC to a new area: response and recovery during community crises.

“UWSBC’s 2021-2023 Strategic Plan was developed at a time of unprecedented challenge and hardship in our community and beyond,” said Cliff Lundberg, UWSBC’s board chair. “The COVID-19 pandemic devastated our local economy and threw thousands of Santa Barbara County residents into crisis. The health and economic challenges we continue to face today impact low-income residents the hardest, making UWSBC’s existing programs and its leadership in times of crisis more important than ever.”

According to a news release, the plan emphasizes UWSBC’s efforts to help children and families and build resilient communities with local programs and partnerships that improve school readiness and academic achievement, financial empowerment, and crisis response and recovery.

“With the partnerships developed and lessons learned as a result of our response efforts during the 2017 Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow, we were able to more quickly activate our crisis response and recovery partnership network at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Ortiz, CEO of United Way of Santa Barbara County. “As we continue this work in 2021 and beyond, we know difficult challenges lie ahead; however, we remain optimistic. We have seen what is possible when we unite and work together as a community through the power of partnership.”

For more information, go to www.unitedwaysb.org/reports.

— Dave Mason