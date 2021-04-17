Unity of Santa Barbara to host special guest

SANTA BARBARA — Unity of Santa Barbara will host the Rev. Dr. Temple Hayes for a special event at 10 a.m. this Sunday at UCSB.

Dr. Hayes is the CEO of First Unity Spiritual Campus, a spiritual community with a home base in Florida. She is also the founder of the Institute for Leadership and Life Long Learning International. She has traveled the world as a spiritual motivational speaker and will present a talk titled “The Secret of the Hokey Pokey” during UCSB’s Sunday event.

The event will feature music from Noreen Brokke, Rene Martinez, Randy Tico and Joanna Lynn-Jacobs. To register, visit santabarbaraunity.org.

— Madison Hirneisen