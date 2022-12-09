Unity Shoppe telethon tonight

SANTA BARBARA — The Unity Shoppe telethon will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today on KEYT-TV, Channel 3.

Executive Director Tom Reed said proceeds will go to buying food and covering staff at Unity Shoppe, which helps local residents in need.

Tonight’s broadcast will be hosted by Montecito rocker Kenny Loggins, who will perform along with fellow singers Michael McDonald, Katy Perry and Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket. Ms. Perry will be featured in a video segment.

For more information, go to unityshoppe.org.

— Dave Mason