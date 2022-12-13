Home Life Unity Shoppe telethon
JAY FARBMAN PHOTOS
Kenny Loggins and friends sing the “Christmas Once Again In Santa Barbara,” by Barry DeVorzon, during the 36th annual Unity Shoppe Telethon Friday night. The telethon raised about $400,000 for the nonprofit.
Dana Newquist, one of the many volunteers at Unity Shoppe, drives his 1937 fire truck with other volunteers.
Volunteers answer the phones during the telethon.
