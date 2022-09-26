Unity Shoppe to host Fall Flash Sale

The Unity Shoppe will hold its Fall Flash Sale on Saturday at the Kenny Loggins Community Center, 110 West Sola St., Santa Barbara.

The sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Featuring new and gently used merchandise at discounted prices, proceeds from the event will directly fund Unity programs.

The sale will include clothing, housewares, office supplies and more.

The first 100 visitors will receive a discount coupon for the Thrift & Gift Shoppe, 1209 State St., and the Furniture Annex, 1207 State St.

The Kenny Loggins Community Center is home to Unity Shoppe’s Client Service Center, which serves families, children, adults, single-parent households and seniors referred from any of 400 agencies for services such as free groceries. Clients are able to shop in a store-like setting for groceries that support a healthy diet in addition to other household necessities, personal care products and clothing.

Money raised from the Fall Flash Sale will support the Client Service Center and other programs, aiding in the purchase of fresh perishable foods and nonperishable foods needed for Santa Barbara County residents. Additionally, during the winter holiday thousands of Santa Barbara County children, along with their families, will have the opportunity to select their favorite new and handmade toys from Unity Shoppe’s Holiday Store.

Unity Shoppe is a tax-exempt operation dedicated to providing the basic necessities of life and occupational skills training to vulnerable populations during times of temporary crisis, while encouraging self-sufficiency and independence. Programming and services are offered at no cost to qualifying clients without regard to political affiliation, religious belief or ethnicity.

For more information, go to unityshoppe.org.

email: msmolensky@newspress.com