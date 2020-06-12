Universal CityWalk reopens

On Wednesday, Universal CityWalk began implementing its reopening effort to the public with the relaunch of some retail stores and restaurants.

CityWalk, which is open daily from noon to 8 p.m., have seen the following locations reopen thus far: Voodoo Doughnut, Johnny Rockets, Blaze Pizza, Starbucks, Crepe Café, Pizza Hut & KFC, Taco Bell, Buca di Beppo, Shoe Palace, Skechers and Guess Accessories.

Individual stores hours may vary and each location has also put in place enhanced health and safety measures.

There is also one point of entry to make sure health measures are enforced.

Specific health measures being taken on a daily basis include: Temperature checks for all guests upon arrival, face coverings required for all guests throughout their visit, limited occupancy at all venues to help enforce social distancing and rigorous cleaning and disinfecting at all high touch points, including chairs and tables.

If guests have a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or 38 degrees Celsius or greater, they will not be permitted to enter. Additionally, if a person forgets their face covering, CityWalk will be offering some for sale to enter.

Universal Studios Hollywood remains temporarily closed. Universal Orlando’s theme parks, CityWalk and hotels are the only locations open.