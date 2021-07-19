Universal Studios announces Halloween mazes

COURTESY PHOTO

UNIVERSAL CITY — Universal Studios Hollywood has announced mazes for its “Halloween Horror Nights.”

One is “Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives,” which picks up where the 1935 classic film “The Bride of Frankenstein” left off. Guests find themselves in chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s Monster.

Another maze is “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

Inspired by the 1974 iconic slasher film, the “Halloween Horror Nights” mazes will depict an intense experience as guests try to outrun the maniacal Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw.

“Halloween Horror Nights” runs Sept. 9 to Oct. 31. at Universal Studios Hollywood. (It’s also taking place Sept. 3 to Oct. 31 at Universal Studios Orlando.)

For more information, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.

— Dave Mason