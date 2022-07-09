Universal Studios Hollywood introduces ‘Jupiter’s Claim’

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS

The original “Jupiter’s Claim” set from Jordan Peele’s expansive new horror epic, ”Nope,” will be featured exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood as a new attraction on the world-famous Studio Tour beginning July 22, in tandem with the theatrical release of the new summer event film from Universal Pictures and Mr. Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions.

“Jupiter’s Claim,” set in Southern California’s Santa Clarita Valley, is a family-fun theme park predicated on the white-washed history and aesthetics of the California Gold Rush. Owned and operated with evangelical pride by former child star Ricky “Jupe” Park, “Jupiter’s Claim” becomes a pivotal location as the characters seek to investigate mysterious, unexplained phenomena, leading them toward increasing danger and terrifying consequences.

The impressive and elaborate “Jupiter’s Claim” set was created by production designer Ruth DeJong, then carefully disassembled post-production and transported to Universal Studios Hollywood where it was meticulously reconstructed on site, complete with original props and details from the film.

Mr. Peele, alongside producing partner Ian Cooper and Monkeypaw Productions, is bringing the film’s fictional theme park to Universal Studios Hollywood as a permanent Studio Tour attraction. Conceptualizing the integration of the set into the Studio Tour began early in production in partnership with the filmmakers, working collaboratively with Universal Creative at Universal Studios Hollywood to ensure authenticity and accuracy.

The “Jupiter’s Claim” set, which can only be seen on the Studio Tour, marks the first time that a Studio Tour attraction has opened on the day and date with a movie release. It will be staged within Universal Studios’ backlot alongside a host of other iconic movie sets that include Steven Spielberg’s “War of the Worlds,” the infamous house from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” and Courthouse Square from Robert Zemeckis’ “Back to the Future.”

“I remember visiting Universal Studios when I was 12 years old and being mesmerized. That experience reinforced my passion and drive to someday join in on the meta-magic of ‘backlot life.’ Since then, I’ve been fortunate enough to direct three movies for Universal,” said Mr. Peele. “It is a privilege to honor these collaborations with my studio partners, crew members and cast, and to be able to share ‘Jupiter’s Claim’ with fans.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Jordan Peele and bring a piece of his innovative film to Universal Studios Hollywood for our guests to experience,” said Scott Strobl, EVP and general manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “Jordan’s creativity and ingenuity have produced unique, thought-provoking movies, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase his original ‘Jupiter’s Claim’ set as a permanent centerpiece attraction on the studiotour, giving our guests a front row seat to authentic movie-making magic.”

Mr. Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with the Universal blockbusters “Get Out” and then “Us.” Now he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare.

Written, directed and produced by Mr. Peele, “Nope” reunites the filmmaker with Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya (“Get Out,” “Judas” and the “Black Messiah”), who is joined by Keke Palmer (“Hustlers,” “Alice”) and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Okja”) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

The Studio Tour is renowned for taking guests behind-the-scenes of an authentic movie and television production studio. With the exciting addition of the “Jupiter’s Claim” set from “Nope,” coupled with the progressive roll out of electric Studio Tour trams, a summer of fun is just beginning at Universal Studios Hollywood.

