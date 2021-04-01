Universal Studios to reopen April 16

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of many attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is welcoming back guests starting April 16.

Universal Studios Hollywood is rolling out the red carpet again and resuming theme park operations on April 16.

To kick off the reopening, a special park preview for annual and season pass members will be held the day before.

While most rides will be operational, some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings.

In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” said Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood. “It has been a very challenging year, and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

Tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood will be available to California residents only and can be purchased online beginning April 8. The theme park will also celebrate annual and season pass members — who will be among the first to visit — with a series of complimentary bonus days on select days from April 15 through May 16.

These bonus days can be reserved by annual and season pass members online starting this Monday. Annual and season pass members will be able to resume regular use of their passes starting May 17.

Due to capacity limits, until further notice, guests with unredeemed tickets purchased prior to April 8, 2021 will need to make an advance reservation at www.universalstudioshollywood.com for their visit dates.

After more than a year of closure, Universal Studios Hollywood is ready for its close-up and set to call “action” on the all-new “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” and “Jurassic World — The Ride,” which features the realistic new dinosaur, Indominus rex.

These new experiences are among the many welcoming attractions and themed environments that await guests upon their return to Universal Studios Hollywood, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which features a bustling Hogsmeade village and the critically-acclaimed rides, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff.

Other popular Universal Studios rides are Transformers: The Ride-3D, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, Despicable Me’s Super Silly Fun Land and Springfield, U.S.A., home of America’s favorite animated family, “The Simpsons.”

The theme park’s signature attraction and world-renowned Studio Tour, which takes guests behind the scenes of a movie and television studio and thrill rides such as Fast & Furious — Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D, will also open.

For more information, visit www.universalstudioshollywood.com.

