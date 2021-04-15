Universal Studios to reopen Friday

DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is one of many attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood, which is welcoming back guests this week.

Universal Studios Hollywood is rolling out the red carpet again and resume theme park operations Friday.

To kick off the reopening, a special park preview for annual and season pass members is being held today.

While most rides will be operational, some rides and attractions will reopen at a later date as the theme park complies with government restrictions. Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings.

After more than a year of closure, Universal Studios Hollywood is ready for its close-up and set to call “action” on the all-new “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” and “Jurassic World — The Ride,” which features the realistic new dinosaur, Indominus rex.

Universal is also offering its attractions such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Transformers: The Ride-3D, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, Despicable Me’s Super Silly Fun Land and Springfield, U.S.A., home to The Simpsons.

The theme park’s Studio Tour will be also be open, taking guests behind the scenes of a movie and television studio and thrill rides such as Fast & Furious — Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D.

For more information, visit www.universalstudioshollywood.com.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com