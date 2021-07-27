Universal Studios tour

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSUniversal Studios Hollywood is continuing to show history on its studio tour. The ride features everything from the house in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho” (1960) to the real jet that was dismantled for the 2005 “War of the Worlds” remake, starring Tom Cruise. The tour also includes the bay used for the “Jaws” attraction. The same bay served as the filming site for Cabot Cove, Maine, for “Murder She, Wrote” (1984-1996 on CBS). The tram tour continues to have the 3D film in which King Kong tackles dinosaurs, the earthquake simulation and the “Fast & Furious — Supercharged” segment. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Gun buyback event to return to Earl Warren next post Vaccine and/or testing mandate announced for state and health workers Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.