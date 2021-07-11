Universities teach disrespect

Did You Know?Bonnie Donovan

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”

— The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A story is probably becoming familiar in many modern families as fallout from our American education system gains traction and unfortunately becomes commonplace.

After paying for our children’s upper-tiered education, then getting them into ivy league colleges and into graduate school with our financial largesse, their ivy-towered militant professors have so influenced them that after graduation, our children no longer speak to us because of our traditional values and beliefs, which got them there in the first place.

Their education process teaches them to disrespect and devalue us and to criticize everything and everyone who got them into the ivy league college of their choice.

Is this what we signed up for? If we fail to call attention to what is really going on here, these are the consequences for not calling a spade a spade. The pendulum will swing. But when? When we finally stand up to what is really going on here. We are not going to pay on average $65,000 a year to turn our children into zombies.

Some parents are fighting this divisive anti-white indoctrination masking as education, while the largest teacher’s union, the National Education Association is supporting the critical race theory. (By the way, CRT is a theory, not an establishment of fact.)

In fact, the NEA has made mandatory “anti-white teaching.” They have declared they will pay for legal fees of any teacher who teaches CRT despite state laws that prohibit CRT instruction. Parents have suggested cameras in the classroom, to the objection of teachers.

If the teachers protest cameras while they teach our children sex ed in third grade or CRT in any grade, then we must agree something is wrong.

Did you know Cal State Eastbay is offering a $1,200 stipend to faculty to attend career development programs that include CRT, and to understand how “whiteness” can be eradicated?

How can teachers trained as “anti-racist” educators not become racist themselves, since this indoctrination targets one group — white people? What happens to biracial people? Those whose one side of their family is white? Does this not create and instill self-hatred and confusion?

The course introduction includes the question, “How can our vigilant work in countering racism also aim toward liberatory(?) conditions where whiteness has been eradicated?” What does this mean?

The whole premise is farcical because one race, one faction, one mindset does not make the world go round. Do these educators think this is only a “race” to the top? What happens after you have arrived?

This career development angle ($1,200 upon completion), if accepted at Cal State, could migrate to other universities and colleges locally. Again, we ask, who gains by this age-old divide-and-conquer of Americans?

It’s simple, but it works. It is horribly devastating to our country, and what universal good can be gained from it, except for those standing by wanting and waiting for America to fail?

Santa Barbara Unified School District just released that the Hispanic students have the lowest test scores.

We must join with our Hispanic friends and colleagues who have their children in our failing schools to demand that teaching be focused on the vital skills for future success in life. And to remove extraneous political social issues that are the province of parents and families to teach their children.

The focus on gender neutral pronouns (is that even possible as a descriptor?) overboard sexual education, and CRT is diluting the foundations of a basic decent education.

The dearth of qualified teachers may also contribute to the lack of good instruction. If a student can read, a student has the building blocks to achieve what they want and learn what they want.

The schools should focus on reading, writing and arithmetic instead of reading, writing and racism.

If you think this is only in the education system, look around and do some of your own critical thinking. Why all this emphasis on privilege? And by whose definition of/is privilege?

Even corporations are following the marching orders, as they chase the government contracts. For instance, Raytheon, whose operation exists because of government contracts, now engages CRT training for its employees. The U.S. Air Force followed suit.

Are we being taken down from within, while we sleep at the wheel?

We must stand up and push back if we value our way of life and our country.

“We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor never the tormented.”

— Elie Wiesel

Speaking of our way of life and protecting our environment, 711 N. Milpas St. is now addressed as 701 N. Milpas.

The four-story mixed use housing project returns to the Santa Barbara Planning Commission at 1 p.m. Thursday. The developers are seeking approval for more “revision”’ on an already approved project after their “deal” with the city. (Once again the city cowers so it isn’t threatened with litigation).

Our sacrifice and tradeoff for their generous offer of 16 “moderate-income affordable” units is that they are allowed to increase the project from 76 units to 82 and to increase their size-bulk and scale of an already gargantuan four-story building.

Mind you, this is in an area of one- and two-story buildings that do not obstruct the precious view of the Riviera.

We aren’t really sure how high the development is as the requested increase in height is not stated on the mailed notice. Current height is also absent. We wager those six additional units will be penthouse apartments with Riviera and ocean views.

Don’t forget the city of Santa Barbara already gave the developers the 800 block of East Ortega Sreet for their parking. Imagine if the city gave you a street to augment your parking needs. For free! What are the land costs in Santa Barbara?

Kudos to all the concerned neighbors and citizens who didn’t give up the fight and stayed vigilant to preserve their Milpas neighborhood.

The architectural design did change from modern to Spanish Mediterranean style, and parking increased by 44 spaces.

We can all make a difference by speaking up. If the developers would demand that their architects meet and genuinely communicate with the neighbors, so that their buildings would fit the area concerning size-bulk and scale of projects; we suspect money in architectural plans and time would be saved.

Why build so high? Why not share the views and the sky with everyone? The developers could accomplish this preservation, if they were not so bent on making their fiscal return so rapidly.

Two of the seven members of Planning Commission who will vote on this project, which will bring great changes to Milpas Street, are also running for City Council in November: Deborah Schwartz and Barrett Reed. This may give us a preview of the direction City Council will take after the election.

Our question this week — to the candidates running for City Council and mayor this November — “Considering the amount of litigation involving city employees, the time and the expense, how would you handle intimidation, bullying, retaliation and vindictive actions by a city employee?”

Think about it.

“In the end, the character of a civilization is encased in its structures.”

— Frank Gehry