Unlimited debt

Today, there needs to be a national conversation about America’s debt limit. It is now nearly equal to our national GDP.

Democrats claim the real cause of our ballooning indebtedness is taxes are not high enough and the rich do not pay their fair share. Is that true?

America’s debt problem is not because of Donald Trump’s tax cuts or reduced revenue.

“Last year, the federal revenue as a share of the economy, was a full percentage point above the historical average.”

Secondly, as the Cato Institute’s Adam Michel told Congress,

it’s the spending that drives the deficit.

Didn’t President Biden add $5 trillion in unnecessary spending to the national debt?

And third, is trying to reduce our deficit by raising taxes on the

rich fair and effective? Don’t the rich already pay a lot and will it work?

Going forward, President Biden and Congress need to get real. They need to stay in Washington, D.C., and tackle our debt crisis. With the simple warning, it’s the spending, stupid.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria,