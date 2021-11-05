Unmet transit needs topic for Zoom Webinar

An unmet transit needs listening session will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 via Zoom Webinar hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

To access the Zoom Webinar, go to Webinar ID: 843 8403 4139; Passcode: 718234; OR.

The public is encouraged to stop by anytime during the two-hour virtual listening session to share comments or concerns about bus systems, dial-a-ride and paratransit services in Santa Barbara County or to express needs for new or expanded services in the county.

Spanish language interpretation services will be available during the listening session.

Those unable to attend the Dec. 1 session can take an online survey in English or Spanish until Dec. 3. To access the survey, go to

www.surveymonkey.com/r/SBCAG_TNA (English); www.surveymonkey.com/r/TNA_ESP (Spanish).

The public can also submit comments in writing to SBCAG at 260 N. San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by email to comment@sbcag.org.

Comments provided at the listening session, on the online survey or in writing are shared with local decision makers, transit agencies and the California Department of Transportation to help influence options for transit services and projects. A summary of public input will be presented to the Santa Barbara County Transit Advisory Committee and SBCAG Board of Directors in early 2022.

SBCAG is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodations for this meeting. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, accommodation requests should be made by Nov. 29 to SBCAG at 805- 961-8900.

For more information, call 669-900-9128.

— Marilyn McMahon