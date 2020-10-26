SANTA MARIA — Members of the public are encouraged to share ideas about improving existing service and to identify future needs for Santa Maria Area Transit.

Comments are being accepted through Nov. 26 via email, mail, or by phone. They will also be accepted at an Unmet Transit Needs Workshop, scheduled for 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 via Zoom, according to a news release.

Comments can be emailed to smatcomments@cityofsantamaria.org, or mailed to the city of Santa Maria, 110 S. Pine St., Suite 101, Santa Maria, CA 93458. Those who provide comments by phone can do so by calling 805-925-0951 ext. 2170.

To register for the workshop, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xVtMrysnSf-3Rxecx0D3wQ. Patrons must be on the registration list to be admitted to the Zoom Unmet Transit Needs Workshop.

Registration is available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/transit, or Facebook @SantaMariaAreaTransit. A Spanish translator will be available at the workshop.

As a requirement of the State of California Transportation Development Act, SMAT conducts an annual public input meeting to improve existing service and to identify future needs. The city currently uses 100% of its TDA funds for public transportation.

SMAT provides transportation service within the City and to Orcutt. Most SMAT routes connect at the Santa Maria Transit Center, 400 E. Boone St.

— Mitchell White