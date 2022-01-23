UNTERSEHER, Gary

June 28, 1933-January 4, 2022

Gary Unterseher life began June 28, 1933 in Sutton, Nebraska and ended January 4, 2022 in Solvang, California after a long illness. Gary lived a fabulous All-American dream growing up in the small town of Sutton, Nebraska which he dearly loved. He attended Sutton High School and then Hastings College where he met his bride-to-be Dorothy Cain Gjerloff whom he married in 1957 and celebrated sixty-four years of marriage.

Gary served in the United States Army as a paratrooper with the 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment as well as a sharpshooter on the Rifle Team. Upon returning home, they migrated to Santa Barbara, California in 1961 where he was a Master Plumber of fifty years. Taught at Santa Barbara City College the Plumbing Apprenticeship Program and had his own Plumbing company very early on. Had worked with Ingalls Plumbing, R.P. Richards Plumbing and the Vandenberg Space program as a Foreman Supervisor. Retired in 1989 where he and Dottie moved to Las Vegas to golf daily…and he did! Returned to Solvang, California in 2014 where he lived until his death.

Gary had a great passion for sports and was extremely competitive in many of them. An avid golfer, water skier and especially FOOTBALL. He played in the Mineral Bowl in college in 1957. Gary was very diligent about working out and staying in shape, all the way up to eighty-two years of age. He was all about; “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat” that was a real motto to Gary.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Unterseher, sister Joanne Simmons; sons Monte Unterseher, Mike Unterseher and daughter Judi (Leon) Turk; His four grandchildren; Lindsay (Tim) Troncone, Payton (William) Crumpler, Maddy Unterseher and Kyle Elder; great-grandchildren; Sawyer Rae Troncone and Ryder Troncone.

A private memorial due to COVID-19.