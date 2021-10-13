UNZUETA, Amanda

Sunrise November 1, 1986 – Sunset October 2, 2021

Our Beautiful, Precious Amanda was born in Solvang, CA to her father J.P. Unzueta of Santa Barbara (departed) and her mother Cindy Martinez of Santa Ynez.

Amanda grew up on the Chumash Reservation and attended the Santa Ynez Valley Elementary and High School. She later continued her education as a beautician at the Marinello Beauty School in Ontario, CA. She loved to do make-up and hair since she was a young girl and was excited to learn a new trade.

She loved to dance, listen to music, go shopping and had a great sense of fashion. Amanda always liked to reminisce with family and friends about all the trips and adventures they went on. She was the biggest goof ball and always had us laughing. She was a free spirit and did the wildest things some of us couldn’t image doing. She went skydiving for her birthday, bungee jumping at the fair, caught a 250-lb Marlin off the sea in Hawaii, off-roading on the quads, camping, nature, and her favorite place was going for long rides up to Figueroa Mountain and relaxing at the beach!

Amanda is and always has been a loving, kind, and positive young spirit. She was quick to lend a helping hand in any way she could. She helped her family as a home health aide in taking care of her grandmother Margaret Miranda (departed), volunteered at the Chumash Pow Wow, helped many friends who were struggling in life, and never complained

about anything.

Amanda spread her love and positivity where ever she went. Always had a smile on her face even on her worse days. No matter if you were a stranger or familiar, she always said hello and greeted you with respect. She would always be calling all of us to ask how we were doing and was so selfless in her needs. She lived life to the fullest and was fearless. never judged anyone and accepted you for who you were.

She especially loved her family; her nieces and nephews Ashlynn & Gil Jr Diaz, Diego & Raymond Robles, Thomas Virgen and Jasiah Quijas.

She is survived by her mother Cindy Martinez; Siblings: Aileena (Diaz), Bryan, Denecia, Jimmy, Christopher, Clinton Unzueta. Tina Miranda, Leonard Torres, and Veronica Griego. Her Family Clara & Rosanna Miranda, Carolyn Miranda, Marie Thiessen, Doris Barragan, Peggy Hernandez, Simonette Guevarra, Frank Unzueta, Mark Rodriguez, Bill Pacheco, and many more cousins and relatives.

Amanda could light up a room from her beauty and bring a smile on your worst day. She will be dearly missed by All who knew her and come to know.

God has set her free! -Isaiah 61:1

Rosary/Vigil Friday 10/15 7:00pm Old Mission Santa Ines

Mass Sat 10/16 10:00am, also Old Mission with Interment following at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors