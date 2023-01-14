UNZUETA, Martin

On the morning of January 3rd, our Dad, Martin Unzueta, departed this world, to join our Mom, Catalina Unzueta, in Heaven. Our hearts break at this separation, even as we rejoice that our parents are together.

Inclement weather prevents us from being able to proceed with any arrangements at this time. We anticipate scheduling a rosary and funeral mass for mid-February and as soon as we confirm details, we will publish a complete obituary and a more fitting remembrance of our father.