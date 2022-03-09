Up and down

Big Bounce America 2022 Tour coming to Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTOS

The World’s Largest Bounce House will be in Santa Barbara March 25-27 at Elings Park.

The Big Bounce America, home of the only Guinness-certified world record holder of The World’s Largest Bounce House, rolls into Santa Barbara from March 25 through March 27 at Elings Park, 1298 Las Positas Road.

Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions.

They include the 16,000-square-foot World’s Largest Bounce House, which is 32 feet high; the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; a 900-foot-long obstacle course named The Giant and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while,” said Josh Kinnersley, CEO of The Big Bounce America. “We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.



The Big Bounce America includes a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

“Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss. This is one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

Inside the Bounce House are giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly and oversized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes.

At the center is a custom-built stage where a resident DJ really turns up the party, hosting games, competitions and playing music tailored to each age group.

Sessions are organized by age, ranging from tiny tots to adult-only sessions. The hours vary by session chosen per day, and each session is broken up by age. For example, the Friday toddler session is from 1 to 4 p.m., and the adult session is from 6 to 9 p.m.

On Saturday, there is a junior session from 9 a.m. to noon, and bigger kids sessions take place from noon to 3 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m.

“Sport Slam brings a whole new dimension to the action-packed day with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type,” said Josh Kinnersley, CEO of The Big Bounce America.

Sunday’s schedule includes a junior session from 9 a.m. to noon, a bigger kids session from noon to 3 p.m. and an adult session from 3 to 6 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information and session choices, visit the ticket page at thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/santa-barbara.

“Sport Slam brings a whole new dimension to the action-packed day with a customized sports arena filled with goals, nets, hoops and balls of every size and type,” said Mr. Kinnersley. “There are also special zones for climbing and a ‘battle zone’ where participants can compete against their families and friends in a competition to see who can stay on their podium the longest.



The Giant features 50 different obstacles that precede the grand finale: a monster slide.

“The Giant will be calling all aspiring Ninja Warriors. At more than 900 feet in length, this is one of the most fun and energetic experiences you’ll ever have. There are 50 different obstacles to overcome as you make your way from the start line to our grand finale monster slide. Whether you’re looking for some fun competition between family and friends or you just want to bounce around the weird and colorful inflatable landscape at your own pace, The Giant is not to be missed.”

He added, “airSPACE is a unique space-themed wonderland filled with friendly aliens, spaceships, moon craters and so much more. Not only does it have a gigantic five-lane slide but also a huge 25-foot inflatable alien at the center of the action, three ball pits and its very own maze where you can, literally, get ‘lost in space.’ ”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com