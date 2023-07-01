Home Life Upcoming movies
Life

Upcoming movies

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
NIKO TAVERNISE/WARNER BROS.
“Dune: Part 2,” starring Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, is scheduled for a Nov. 3  release in theaters.
COURTESY WARNER BROS. PICTURES
Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena) discovers the power of a scarab in “Blue Beetle,” scheduled for an Aug. 18  release in theaters.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More