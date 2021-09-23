Updated recall results show 55% local turnout

The Santa Barbara County Elections Division released updated totals for the recall election this week, revealing that ballots counted thus far indicate a 55.54% voter turnout for the special election.

The updated results show that 132,500 ballots were cast in the county for the Sept. 14 recall election. Of these, 125,108 were cast by mail, and 7,392 were cast at polling locations.

These totals are still preliminary counts, as the county has until Oct. 15 to certify the local election results. The state is expected to certify the results of the recall election statewide on Oct. 22.

A closer look at the updated totals reveals that while only 7,392 voters cast ballots at in-person polling locations, the vast majority of those voters (5,080) voted “yes” to the recall effort.

This is in stark contrast to the breakdown of mail-in ballots, where about 64% of ballots mailed in (80,585) voted “no” to the recall.

For more information, visit countyofsb.org/care/elections/results.sbc.

