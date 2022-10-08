UPHOFF, Inge M.

Lovingly remembered for her caring nature, natural elegance and sharp mind, Inge M. Uphoff passed away in Santa Barbara on September 17th at the age of 92. Born in Germany, she grew up in Eisenach, and after WWII, fled west with her mother to Darmstadt, reuniting with her father there. Inge attended high school, learned to sew her own wardrobe and set her sights on English proficiency so she could realize her dream to go to America. She worked for a year in London as an au pair and later secured a job as a secretary at the American Airbase in Wiesbaden. Through friends there, she eventually gained passage on the SS Statendam to New York in 1957. With energy and ingenuity, she carved a life out for herself, first living at the NYC YWCA while working on Park Avenue.

She then traveled west by Greyhound to Manhattan beach, CA. A working woman, she met Robert Uphoff, her future husband, at a party. They married in 1959, had two daughters in the Bay Area, moved to Florida briefly, then to Pennsylvania before moving to Santa Barbara–their final home–in 1976. She hosted foreign students and travelers, and explored the world, forging a bond with Bob that allowed them to handle big challenges. Inge’s design talents played a central role in the rebuilding of their house after the Painted Cave fire, creating an elegant and inviting home for family and friends of all ages to visit and feel nurtured. Inge was an avid reader, seamstress, knitter, hiker and gardener. She was a docent and supporter at the SB Museum of Art and sang with SB Choral Society. She is survived by two daughters, a son-in-law, granddaughter, and her exchange daughters/grandchildren, and is deeply missed by family and friends around the world.