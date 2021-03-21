UPHOFF, Robert

Lovingly remembered for his warm smile, kind yet steady nature and his ever-ready humor, Robert H. Uphoff passed away of natural causes on February 25th, in Santa Barbara. Born in Chico, CA in July of 1931, he spent his first years in Lodi before moving to San Francisco, then Saratoga, graduating from Los Gatos High School. He earned a BA in Business at UC Berkley, where he also studied chemistry and joined Alpha Sigma Phi and the water polo team. After army service, he and a friend started a business making and selling dental instruments, while providing much-needed clamping surgical needle-holders to hospitals nationally. During a trip to Manhattan Beach, Bob met his wife, Inge, partner in travel and jazz appreciation, who had recently immigrated from Germany. Together they started a family in Saratoga and Bob applied his managing skills to help with the local March of Dimes’ organization. They moved to Florida and then Pennsylvania, before a business opportunity brought them back to California in 1976. A resident of Santa Barbara since then, he was active in the community as a member of Rotary International, the Santa Barbara Club, and as co-founder of Cox-Uphoff International and later AMETEC International. His business ventures enabled him to travel the world, forging strong relationships with distributors, many of whom became lasting family friends. In addition to being a devoted husband and father, Bob was an avid swimmer, coaching and entertaining kids in the family pool over the years with much patience and humor. A skier and hiker, he loved the mountains, especially the Sierras. No matter the obstacle, his positive attitude and gentle determination always prevailed. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, son-in-law and granddaughter. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he is deeply missed and cherished.