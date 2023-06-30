UPS strike is imminent if satisfying offer is not given

By LAUREN SCOTT

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – If UPS does not give the International Brotherhood of Teamsters an offer the union can agree to by Friday, many Americans will be affected by a workers’ strike potentially starting Aug. 1.

“The Teamsters gave UPS a one-week notice on Tuesday to act responsibly and exchange a stronger economic proposal for more than 340,000 full- and part-time workers,” according to a June 28 news release.

Despite Teamsters having reached consensus on 55 non-economic issues with UPS, the company has continued to seek a cost-neutral contract during economic negotiations.

“With a deadline of Friday to return a last, best, and final offer, UPS risks putting itself on strike by August 1 and causing devastating disruptions to the supply chain in the U.S. and other parts of the world,” according to the news release. “Teamsters nationwide overwhelmingly authorized a strike this month by 97 percent should UPS fail to come to terms on a new contract.”

Working together with the Teamsters, Amazon delivery drivers and dispatchers went on strike on June 24 to demand the e-commerce giant stop what the union said was unfair labor practices.

“The strike will continue until Amazon remedies its unfair labor practices and recognizes and bargains with the Teamsters Union to address low pay and dangerous working conditions,” according to a news release.

Amazon’s contract with Teamsters guarantees workers the right to drive safely in extreme temperatures and refuse the use of unsafe equipment.

“We are all living paycheck to paycheck. I’m constantly stressed about making rent, paying my bills, and affording food and clothing for my kids,” said Cecilia Porter, an Amazon driver. “We demand that Amazon recognize our union and honor our negotiated pay.”

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million people in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.