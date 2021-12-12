URBAN, Roland Dean

“Skip,” “Skippy,” aka “Sailor Jack”

12/19/1930 to 03/09/2021 (90 years)

Skip will be remembered as a loving Grandpa, Father, Brother, Uncle, Builder and Friend. Skip grew up in Wisconsin, son of Peter and Jeanette Urban. He served in the Korean war and received his Bachelor’s degree from Whitman College in WA. He then moved to Lake Tahoe where he started a family. Skip was an adventurous spirit and lived in London England, Mexico, and CA for the majority of his life and spent his retirement years gardening in sunny Santa Barbara. Skip is survived by his sister Audrey Ridenour of Los Angeles, and his two sons Jonathan and wife Suzie Urban, grandchildren Arlo and Arrow of Los Angeles, and Justin Urban of Santa Barbara.

Memorial Sunday, December 12th at 2 PM

Location: 5797 West Camino Cielo, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Contact: Justin Urban 805-252-7951