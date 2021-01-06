URECH, Ricardo R.

Ricardo R. Urech, 86, died December 8th, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California.

Mr. Urech was born March 3rd 1934, in Rosario, Argentina to Eduardo Urech and Hortensia Quintana. Mr. Urech came to the United States in 1961 and after a year in Utah, he drove to Santa Barbara where he eventually met his wife, Elva Dongo. He worked many years for selling life insurance and retired in 1996.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elva and daughter, Erica Urech and her husband Daniel and two grandchildren Sovay and Greyson Petta as well as step-daughter Janet Vasquez and grandchildren Savanah Maya and D’onna Vasquez.

We all miss him. His burial services will be held on January 8, 11 am at Calvary Cemetery in Santa Barbara on North Hope Avenue.

Condolences may be emailed to elvaurech@yahoo.com.