US maintains lead in Olympic medals count

Team USA is still No. 1.

On Friday, the U.S. continued to hold more medals than any other country at the Tokyo Olympics. Americans had 44 medals, including 16 golds, 17 silvers and 11 bronzes.

China was in second place with 40 medals — 19 golds, 10 silvers and 11 bronzes.

The Russian Olympic Committee placed third Friday with 34 medals — 10 golds, 14 silvers and 10 bronzes.

Japan was in fourth place with 28 medals — 17 golds, four silvers and seven bronzes.

Australia placed fifth Thursday with 25 medals, which consisted of 10 golds, three silvers and 12 bronzes.

Previously China had been tied with Japan for the most gold medals. On Friday, China took the lead in that race with 19 golds. Japan had the second highest number of golds with 17, and the U.S. was third with 16.

Friday proved to be a great day for gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who, in the blink of an eye, set a new Olympic record for the 100-meter butterfly.

The swimmer’s time was 49.71 seconds, just over 2/10ths of a second off the world record set in 2019 by — who else? — Dressel. He’s the only man to swim the distance under 50 seconds.

During today’s finals, Dressel will see if he can break his record again and pick up another gold in the process. He already has two gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Olympics air on NBC (KSBY-TV) and its sister networks, as well as on NBC’s free streaming platform, peacock.com.

