USDA Forest Service hiring nationwide, including Los Padres

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced that they are hiring hundreds of foresters and forestry technicians across the nation. Interested applicants can apply for forester jobs through March 7, and for forestry technician jobs from March 11 through March 21.

These new positions are available in a variety of locations, including Los Padres’ Monterey, Santa Lucia and Santa Barbara Ranger Districts.

“We are looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage the health of Los Padres National Forest,” said Los Padres Interim Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs. “If you’re interested in working outdoors, caring for our public lands and serving our local communities, I encourage you to apply.”

Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov. Potential applicants are encouraged to review the job announcement carefully for deadlines and required information to include with their application. Employment start dates and duty locations will vary.

To learn more about career opportunities on Los Padres National Forest and across the country, visit the Forest Service Jobs webpage at www.fs.usda.gov/fsjobs. This website includes hiring tips along with additional resources and information about benefits.

For more information on Los Padres National Forest, please visit the Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/lpnf.

– Katherine Zehnder