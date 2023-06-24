COURTESY PHOTO

Donald Trump

Donald Trump recently claimed that the Espionage Act is supposed to go after “traitors and spies,” not presidents.

Turns out, though, according to Chip Gibbons, policy director of RightsandDissent.org, that the five times the Trump administration used the law, they went after whistleblowers, journalists and leakers trying to do a public service rather than actual traitors and spies.

Mr. Gibbons argues that use of the Espionage Act as written allows for “viewpoint discrimination” designed to prosecute those who have no specific intent to do harm to national security and no opportunity to testify about the purpose of their leaks.

Whistleblowers get hurt, but when a Republican president gets indicted for espionage, it boosts party fundraising.

To his original assertion of an absolute right to immunity from prosecution, Mr. Trump now adds an absolute right to declassify documents. It is clear he is planning an absolutist administration for the country in 2024, which Wikipedia defines as “unrestrained by all other institutions such as churches, legislatures, or social elites.”

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

(Former Goleta resident)