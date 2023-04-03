USS Santa Barbara commissioned

‘Officers and crew of the USS Santa Barbara, man our ship and bring her to life,’ sponsor Lolita Zinke says during Port Hueneme ceremony

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Sailors give a salute aboard the USS Santa Barbara, an Independence-class littoral combat ship of the US Navy, above right, during the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme on Saturday. Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, right, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks before officially commissioning Commander Brian Spark’s USS Santa Barbara into service.

History was made Saturday morning when the USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) was commissioned at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme.

After the commissioning, the littoral combat ship returned to its home port in San Diego.

The commanding officer of the USS Santa Barbara is Commander Brian P. Sparks. The executive officer is Commander Paul F. Richardson III, and the command senior chief is CMDCS Rose Thibodeaux.

“We are here today to celebrate the commissioning of the USS Santa Barbara, the third U.S. ship named Santa Barbara. This ship and her crew are honored to bear the name and continue the proud legacy of courage,” said Commander Richardson as he opened the ceremony.

Dignitaries in attendance included Capt. Charlie Plumb (a former prisoner of war); prior USS Santa Barbara service members; Lt. Marie Tracy, a U.S. Navy chaplain; Kevin McTague, chairman of the USS Santa Barbara Commissioning Committee; Capt. Marc Crawford of the U.S. Navy; Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse; ship sponsor Lolita Zinke and U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Ventura County.

During the ship’s commissioning ceremony at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme on Saturday.

“What a glorious morning it is,” Rep. Brownley told the audience at the ceremony, as well as viewers who watched at home during the live-streamed program. “As the representative of California’s 26th District, I have the greatest privilege, and it is a great pleasure to welcome you to today’s ceremony as the proud representative of this extraordinary naval base, the largest employer in Ventura County. It’s a strategic local naval base in Ventura County. It is absolutely vital to regional and national security.

“Today the naval base plays an even greater role in our national defense,” she said.

Then she commented about the new vessel in that defense, the USS Santa Barbara.

“I am incredibly honored to see this mighty ship come to life … The USS Santa Barbara is truly a fighting ship both in looks and in spirit.”

Above, ship sponsor Lolita Zinke, center, flanked by the ship’s Command Senior Chief Rose Marie Thibodeaux, left, and Commander Brian Sparks speaks during the ceremony.

Mayor Rowse also addressed the audience.

“The city of Santa Barbara is generally known for its outstanding beauty,” he said. “Beneath that is a population that has shown resilience and determination in the face of natural disaster, some recently experienced.”

The mayor also noted the pandemic’s impact on Santa Barbara and its hospitality industry.

“Throughout all this, Santa Barbara responded admirably, that is why this is an appropriate name for this ship,” he said.

Inscribed on the ship is the motto: “resilient and determined.”

In addition to his remarks, Mayor Rowse presented Commander Brian Sparks with a proclamation declaring April 1, 2023, USS Santa Barbara Day.

Sailors stand at attention on the ship.

After the mayor’s proclamation, the USS Santa Barbara was commissioned by Admiral Paparo: “On behalf of the president of the United States and the secretary of the navy, I hereby place the USS Santa Barbara into commission.”

“The USS Santa Barbara is in commission, and I am in command,” Commander Sparks told Admiral Paparo.

Ship sponsor Lolita Zinke addressed the crew.

“In a few minutes when we bring this ship to life, you shall embark on a beautiful new journey and continue this chapter of the USS Santa Barbara,” Mrs. Zinke said. “As sponsor, my heart will follow you wherever you go … May God bless America, the United States Navy and the USS Santa Barbara. Officers and crew of the USS Santa Barbara, man our ship and bring her to life.”

Commander Sparks said, “Ladies and gentlemen, the crew of the ship salutes you. We are proud to serve in America’s Navy. Captain, the ship is manned and ready.”

Commander Sparks then gave a brief address.

The USS Santa Barbara is shown during the ships commissioning ceremony in Port Hueneme on Saturday.

“On behalf of the crew of this warship, we are excited you could join us …,” he told the audience. “I would also like to thank the commissioning committee for all you have done for the ship and the crew. I am excited that each of you could join us this morning.”

He noted that in addition to the commissioning, Saturday marked the 130th anniversary of the day that the rank of chief petty officer was established in the U.S. Navy.

Commander Sparks went on to talk about the great interest in the commissioning and the magnitude of the moment.

“Despite being told to expect it, I was shocked to hear that we had thousands of requests to attend today’s ceremony,” he said. “It is hard to believe that I am standing here today taking part in a time-honored tradition of commissioning a navy ship.

“The crew has exemplified our ship’s motto,” he said, referring to “resilient and determined.”

“Admiral Paparo, Commander Crawford, I and the crew of USS Santa Barbara stand ready to answer all bells,” Commander Sparks said.

The ceremony ended with the benediction given by Chaplin Tracy.

email; kzehnder@newspress.com