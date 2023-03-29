USS Santa Barbara commissioning ceremony set for Saturday

COURTESY U.S. NAVY

The USS Santa Barbara is a Littoral Combat Ship.

PORT HUENEME — The USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), a Littoral Combat Ship, will be commissioned at 10 a.m. Saturday at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme.

Afterward, the ship will return to its home port in San Diego.

On Oct. 10, 2018, Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer announced the LCS 32 would be named Santa Barbara, and the keel was laid Oct. 28. The USS Santa Barbara was christened and launched on Oct. 16, 2021, and delivered on July 21, 2022.

The Navy said Littoral Combat Ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats.

LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe, according to the Navy.

— Katherine Zehnder