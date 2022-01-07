Utilities payment system operating again

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc’s online utility bill payment system resumed operations Thursday.

The online bill payment system has been offline this week while a required financial management software update took place. In addition, the Lompoc Utility Billing Division was closed along with other city divisions during the holiday break. The billing counter at city hall is set to reopen today as well.

Lompoc utility billing customers who have already logged into an online account will need to register with the same email address used previously. Auto pay already set up won’t be affected. For more information, call the city of Lompoc at 805-875-8250 or 805-875-825 or visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/pay-bills-online.

— Dave Mason